Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Russia's siege of Mariupol was "a terror that will be remembered for centuries to come". Russia's defense ministry said it struck cruise missiles from ships in the Black Sea and Caspian Sea. FIGHTING * Russia struck Ukraine with cruise missiles from ships in the Black Sea and Caspian Sea, and launched hypersonic missiles from Crimean airspace, the Russian defense ministry said. * The city council in the besieged port city of Mariupol said Russian forces bombed an art school where about 400 residents had taken shelter. There was no immediate word of casualties, and Reuters could not independently verify the claim. Russia denies targeting civilians.

CIVILIANS * Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said seven humanitarian corridors would open on Sunday to enable civilians to leave frontline areas. * Zelenskiy has signed a decree that combines all national TV channels into one platform, citing the importance of a "unified information policy" under martial law, his office said in a statement. * The U.N. human rights office said at least 847 civilians had been killed and 1,399 wounded in Ukraine as of Friday. The Ukrainian prosecutor general's office said that 112 children have been killed. DIPLOMACY * After U.S. President Joe Biden warned Xi of "consequences" if China provided material support to Russia's war effort, Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Beijing has "always stood for maintaining peace and opposing war" and that "time will prove that China's claims are on the right side of history". ECONOMY, MARKETS * Ukraine may not produce enough crops to export if this year's sowing campaigns are disrupted by the invasion, presidential adviser Oleh Ustenko said on Saturday.

ARTISTIC SUPPORT * Russian and Ukrainian ballet dancers rubbed shoulders at a charity event in London on Saturday evening uniting some of the world's leading dance performers for humanitarian relief in Ukraine. * Ukrainian punk band Beton has reworked the Clash's famous 'London Calling', turning it into 'Kyiv Calling' to highlight events in Ukraine and raise funds for a resistance movement. COMING UP * Zelenskiy addresses the Israeli parliament via video link at 1600 GMT. The speech will be shown in the parliament building in Jerusalem but as the legislature is in recess, lawmakers will be able to tune in from any location, The speech will also be projected on a giant screen in Tel Aviv's Habima Theater Square.

QUOTES * "To do this to a peaceful city... is a terror that will be remembered for centuries to come," Zelenskiy said of Russia's attacks on Mariupol.

