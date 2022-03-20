Left Menu

Reuters | Lviv | Updated: 20-03-2022 14:16 IST | Created: 20-03-2022 14:11 IST
Ukraine sees high risk of attack from Belarus on western Volyn region: presidential office
  • Ukraine

Ukraine sees a high risk of an attack on western Ukraine's Volyn region being launched from Belarus, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's office said on Sunday, citing the military.

The Russian invasion has mostly focused on northern, southern and eastern areas of Ukraine, though missiles also hit the Yavoriv military base last week, close to the Polish border.

It was not immediately clear whether Ukraine saw the threat of an attack on Volyn from Russian forces or the Belarusian military, which has so far not publicly committed troops to supporting Russia.

