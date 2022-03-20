Left Menu

TN: 8,500 chicken charred to death in fire in poultry farm

PTI | Coimbatore | Updated: 20-03-2022 15:05 IST | Created: 20-03-2022 15:02 IST
TN: 8,500 chicken charred to death in fire in poultry farm
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

About 8,500 chickens and chicks were charred in a fire that broke out in a poultry farm in Annur, some 40 kilometres from here, police said on Sunday.

The fire was reported around 8 pm on Saturday in the poultry farm set up in a land belonging to one Ganesh from Ambothi village.

Fire and rescue service personnel managed to put off the blaze in two hours, amidst strong winds as the entire area was covered with thick smoke.

Some equipment and chicken feeds also got burnt in the fire, resulting in an estimated loss of Rs 12 lakh, they said.

Further investigations are on.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Will Cryptocurrency Rule the World Economy in Near Future?

Will Cryptocurrency Rule the World Economy in Near Future?

 Global
2
Dabholkar murder case: Eye-witness identifies two shooters

Dabholkar murder case: Eye-witness identifies two shooters

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Wuhan aims to become China's 'valley of satellites' in space initiative; Russia to work on solo Mars mission after Europe freezes joint project - Interfax and more

Science News Roundup: Wuhan aims to become China's 'valley of satellites' in...

 Global
4
NASA's Spitzer spots giant debris cloud from clashing asteroid-sized bodies

NASA's Spitzer spots giant debris cloud from clashing asteroid-sized bodies

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022