Left Menu

Speeding autorickshaw overturns as locals throw water balloons at three-wheeler in UP's Baghpat

A speeding auto-rickshaw met with an accident after being struck by a water balloon thrown by locals.

ANI | Baghpat (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 20-03-2022 15:16 IST | Created: 20-03-2022 15:16 IST
Speeding autorickshaw overturns as locals throw water balloons at three-wheeler in UP's Baghpat
Visual of auto-rickshaw toppling off (ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A speeding auto-rickshaw met with an accident after being struck by a water balloon thrown by locals. As per the visuals, the auto-rickshaw was travelling at a high speed and had a number of passengers. When a balloon was thrown at the vehicle, it lost control and overturned immediately. The balloon throwers were seen fleeing from the spot.

Baghpat police officials have taken note of the incident. "Two people along with the rickshaw driver have been injured in the accident. Immediate action would be taken against the culprits", said Anuj Mishra, Circle Officer (CO) Baghpat on Sunday.

Holi is the festival of colours in which people smear colours and water on each other, was celebrated on March 18. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Will Cryptocurrency Rule the World Economy in Near Future?

Will Cryptocurrency Rule the World Economy in Near Future?

 Global
2
Dabholkar murder case: Eye-witness identifies two shooters

Dabholkar murder case: Eye-witness identifies two shooters

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Wuhan aims to become China's 'valley of satellites' in space initiative; Russia to work on solo Mars mission after Europe freezes joint project - Interfax and more

Science News Roundup: Wuhan aims to become China's 'valley of satellites' in...

 Global
4
NASA's Spitzer spots giant debris cloud from clashing asteroid-sized bodies

NASA's Spitzer spots giant debris cloud from clashing asteroid-sized bodies

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022