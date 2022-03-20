Rice being smuggled to K'taka seized

The food cell on Sunday said 1.5 tonnes of rice, being smuggled in a van to Karnataka, have been seized.

Police said the seizure was made on Saturday when vehicles were routinely checked near Bargur on the Tamil Nadu-Karnataka border. The van driver was detained for interrogation, said the police. The rice was meant for ration shops here, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)