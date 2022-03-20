Left Menu

Rice being smuggled to K'taka seized

Erode TN, Mar 20 PTI The food cell on Sunday said 1.5 tonnes of rice, being smuggled in a van to Karnataka, have been seized.Police said the seizure was made on Saturday when vehicles were routinely checked near Bargur on the Tamil Nadu-Karnataka border. The van driver was detained for interrogation, said the police.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 20-03-2022 15:32 IST | Created: 20-03-2022 15:28 IST
Rice being smuggled to K'taka seized
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

The food cell on Sunday said 1.5 tonnes of rice, being smuggled in a van to Karnataka, have been seized.

Police said the seizure was made on Saturday when vehicles were routinely checked near Bargur on the Tamil Nadu-Karnataka border. The van driver was detained for interrogation, said the police. The rice was meant for ration shops here, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Will Cryptocurrency Rule the World Economy in Near Future?

Will Cryptocurrency Rule the World Economy in Near Future?

 Global
2
Dabholkar murder case: Eye-witness identifies two shooters

Dabholkar murder case: Eye-witness identifies two shooters

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Wuhan aims to become China's 'valley of satellites' in space initiative; Russia to work on solo Mars mission after Europe freezes joint project - Interfax and more

Science News Roundup: Wuhan aims to become China's 'valley of satellites' in...

 Global
4
NASA's Spitzer spots giant debris cloud from clashing asteroid-sized bodies

NASA's Spitzer spots giant debris cloud from clashing asteroid-sized bodies

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022