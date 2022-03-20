Qatar Emir talks energy with German minister - Emiri court
Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 20-03-2022 15:53 IST | Created: 20-03-2022 15:52 IST
Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani received German Economy Minister Robert Habeck on Sunday and the two discussed ways to enhance bilateral relations, particularly in the energy sector, the Emiri court said in a statement on Sunday.
Germany is exploring ways to diversify its sources of liquefied natural gas in a bid to make the country less dependent on Russia.
