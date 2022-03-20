27-yr-old woman absconding since 2017 arrested for kidnap, murder

The Delhi Police has arrested a 27-year-old woman, who was absconding for almost five years, in a case of abduction and murder, officials said on Sunday. Nidhi, a proclaimed offender, was arrested from her native Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh, they said. She was one of the accused in the case of abduction and murder of a man named Sagar in 2015. After securing bail in 2017, she went absconding and was declared a proclaimed offender the next year, the police said. On Saturday, based on a tip-off about Nidhi, the police arrested her from near a café in Ghaziabad's Govindpuram, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Jasmeet Singh said. According to the police, nine people, including Nidhi and her husband Rahul Jaat, had abducted Sagar on April 1, 2015, from GTB Enclave area here, took him to Baghpat in Uttar Pradesh and later mowed him down with a truck and killed him. The alleged murder was made to look like an accident, the police said. Explaining the motive behind the killing, they said Nidhi and Rahul were against Sagar's friendship with Aarti, Nidhi's sister. Despite their warning, he kept meeting her even after her marriage.

This infuriated them and they decided to kill Sagar, the police said.

Rahul, too, was out on bail. He is a part of the notorious Rohit Chaudhary and Ankit Gurjar gang. Rahul has previously been involved in three cases of murder, attempt to murder and abduction for murder, and was earlier booked under the Arms Act in Delhi, the police said.

