One person has been arrested and his associate is on the run for allegedly murdering a 41-year-old man in Ulhasnagar area of Thane district, police said on Sunday.Kundanmal Sugnath was passing by when accused Roopraj Patil and Bala Sathe were trying to extort Rs 100 from one Nilesh Aher to buy alcohol on March 18 for Holi celebrations, Ulhasnagar police station inspector Anil Jagtap told PTI.Patil and Sathe, without provocation, started hitting Sugnath, killing him in the process, he said.Aher is the complainant in the case.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 20-03-2022 16:11 IST | Created: 20-03-2022 16:10 IST
Maha: Two persons picks up fight with man over money for Holi booze, kill passerby
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
''Aher is the complainant in the case. While Patil has been arrested, Sathe is on the run. The accused, complainant and victim are known to each other,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

