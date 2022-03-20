Left Menu

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday said that anti-national forces who pose a challenge to the nation's system of law and order cannot be tolerated.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 20-03-2022 16:11 IST | Created: 20-03-2022 16:11 IST
Anti-national forces cannot be tolerated, says CM Bommai after three judges receive threats for hijab verdict
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai (file photo). Image Credit: ANI
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday said that anti-national forces who pose a challenge to the nation's system of law and order cannot be tolerated. His remarks came after the chief minister informed that death threats against three judges of the Karnataka High court have been received from Tamil Nadu for their judgement on the Hijab row.

"Three judges of Karnataka High court including the Chief Justice have received death threats from Tamil Nadu. A case has been registered in this regard. Everyone should accept the Court's verdict," Bommai told media persons here today. He further described that there are provisions for filing review petitions if the petitions are not satisfied with the judgement, however, the disruptive forces are still inciting the people to rise against the system.

Following the death threats, the chief minister directed the State Director General of Police to start the investigation immediately. "A case has been registered in Tamil Nadu. The Bar Council of Karnataka High Court too has filed a case at Vidhana Soudha police station. This case has been taken up very seriously. Orders have been issued to get their custody to bring them to the State and take stringent legal action against the accused," CM Bommai stated.

Karnataka Chief Minister also affirmed that the security for three judges has been tightened by raising it to the 'Y' category. Bommai slammed the secularists for remaining silent about this case and said that appeasing a section of the people like this is not secularism, it amounts to communalism.

"We need to fight unitedly in cases like this as we need to preserve the judicial system of the country. Cases like this pose a threat to the nation's democratic system. It should be strongly condemned in public," he added. The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday dismissed various petitions challenging a ban on Hijab in education institutions and said that wearing a Hijab is not an essential religious practice of Islam. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

