Qatar Emir and South Korean PM discuss cooperation, developments - QNA
Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 20-03-2022 16:13 IST | Created: 20-03-2022 16:11 IST
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani met South Korean Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum and the two leaders reviewed cooperation between their countries, the Qatar News Agency reported on Sunday.
The leaders also discussed regional and international developments, the state news agency said.
