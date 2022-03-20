Left Menu

U.N. envoy discussing Yemen truce for Ramadan

Reuters | Riyadh | Updated: 20-03-2022 16:36 IST | Created: 20-03-2022 16:32 IST
United Nations special envoy Hans Grundberg is discussing a possible truce for Yemen, where a Saudi-led coalition is battling the Houthi movement, during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan which starts in April, his office said on Sunday. It said Grundberg met on Saturday with the Houthi's chief negotiator and Omani officials in Muscat to discuss U.N. consultations and efforts to address the dire humanitarian situation in Yemen, "including a possible truce" during Ramadan.

The seven-year war in Yemen has killed tens of thousands of people and pushed the country to the brink of famine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

