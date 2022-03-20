Left Menu

2 killed, 5 injured in car-truck collision in Rajasthan's Bikaner

PTI | Bikaner | Updated: 20-03-2022 17:02 IST | Created: 20-03-2022 16:58 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Two people died and five others sustained injuries in a head-on collision between a car and truck here on Sunday, police said.

According to police, five people were in the car when the accident occurred near Deshnok town on the Bikaner-Jodhpur National Highway, they said.

Surya Pratap Singh (22) and Mangu Singh (25), residents of Bikaner, died while three other occupants of the car were injured, they added.

The bodies have been handed over to their family members after the post-mortem examination.

A case has been registered against the truck driver, police said.

