Mumbai: Bar raided, 30 persons arrested, 25 women rescued

Thirty persons were arrested and 25 women were rescued after a raid in a bar in Mumbais Malad area in the early hours of Sunday, police said.The raid was carried out by the Social Service Branch of the citys Crime Branch.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 20-03-2022 17:19 IST | Created: 20-03-2022 17:17 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Thirty persons were arrested and 25 women were rescued after a raid in a bar in Mumbai's Malad area in the early hours of Sunday, police said.

The raid was carried out by the Social Service Branch of the city's Crime Branch. an official said.

''A decoy customer found women dancing in violation of norms after which the raid was carried out. We have rescued 25 women and arrested 30 persons comprising customers, waiters and other staff of the eatery-cum-bar,'' he said.

A case has been registered under IPC and Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act provisions, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

