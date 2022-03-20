Left Menu

Child's severed head found in Etawah

PTI | Etawah | Updated: 20-03-2022 17:20 IST | Created: 20-03-2022 17:20 IST
Child's severed head found in Etawah
  • Country:
  • India

The severed head of a child, aged around one-and-a-half years, was found in a field in the Bakewar area here on Sunday, police said.

The head was found in the morning near the Kanshi Ram Colony, and police are searching for the boy's body, Senior Superintendent of Police Jai Prakash Singh said.

The identity of the victim is yet to be ascertained, he said.

Police are probing the matter, Singh added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Will Cryptocurrency Rule the World Economy in Near Future?

Will Cryptocurrency Rule the World Economy in Near Future?

 Global
2
Dabholkar murder case: Eye-witness identifies two shooters

Dabholkar murder case: Eye-witness identifies two shooters

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Wuhan aims to become China's 'valley of satellites' in space initiative; Russia to work on solo Mars mission after Europe freezes joint project - Interfax and more

Science News Roundup: Wuhan aims to become China's 'valley of satellites' in...

 Global
4
NASA's Spitzer spots giant debris cloud from clashing asteroid-sized bodies

NASA's Spitzer spots giant debris cloud from clashing asteroid-sized bodies

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022