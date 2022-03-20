Child's severed head found in Etawah

The severed head of a child, aged around one-and-a-half years, was found in a field in the Bakewar area here on Sunday, police said.

The head was found in the morning near the Kanshi Ram Colony, and police are searching for the boy's body, Senior Superintendent of Police Jai Prakash Singh said.

The identity of the victim is yet to be ascertained, he said.

Police are probing the matter, Singh added.

