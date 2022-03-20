Left Menu

Algeria recalls Spanish ambassador over Western Sahara

PTI | Paris | Updated: 20-03-2022 17:56 IST
Algeria has recalled its ambassador to Spain in protest against Madrid's backing of a Moroccan plan to give autonomy to Western Sahara.

Algeria condemned Spain's “abrupt U-turn”, saying in an official statement on Saturday that Spain had previously demonstrated neutrality in the long-running conflict for the former Spanish colony disputed between Morocco and the Algeria-backed Polisario Front independence movement.

Algeria threw its weight behind the Polisario after Morocco's annexation of Western Sahara in 1975.

Spain on Friday backed a Moroccan proposal for Western Sahara to operate autonomously under Rabat's rule, calling it “the most serious, realistic and credible” initiative for resolving a decades-long dispute over the vast African territory.

The Polisario accused Spain of a “grave error” of judgment. It has continued to call for an independence referendum.

A Spanish foreign ministry official on Saturday said Madrid had “previously informed the Algerian government about its position regarding Sahara”.

“For Spain, Algeria is a strategic, priority and reliable partner with whom we intend to maintain a privileged relationship,” said the official, who was not authorised to be named in media reports.

