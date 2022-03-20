Telangana: Section 144 imposed in Nizamabad after tension over installation of Shivaji statue

Tension prevailed in Bodhan Town in Nizamabad district over the installation of a Shivaji statue on Saturday night and section 144 has been imposed in the area. The Commissioner of Police, Nizamabad, K R Nagaraju stated, "There is a process that has to be followed and permission from the Collector has to be taken."

Nagaraju added, "The Shivaji statue was brought in the night due to which a commotion was created. Various groups came out on roads saying that their sentiments have been hurt and started pelting stones." "In retaliation, we had to take refuge of lathi-charge and section 144 has been imposed," he added.

Police constables have been hurt in the incident and cases will be registered against the accused in the matter. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)