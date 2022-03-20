Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Russia's siege of the port city of Mariupol was "a terror that will be remembered for centuries to come". FIGHTING * Russia struck Ukraine with cruise missiles from ships in the Black Sea and Caspian Sea, and launched hypersonic missiles from Crimean airspace, the Russian defence ministry said. * Ukraine and its Western backers say Russian ground forces have made few advances in the last week, concentrating their efforts instead on artillery and missile strikes - often into urban centres. Ukrainian presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovych said there had been a relative lull over the past day, with "practically no rocket strikes on (Ukrainian) cities". * The city council in Mariupol said Russian forces bombed an art school on Saturday where about 400 residents had taken shelter. There was no immediate word of casualties, and Reuters could not independently verify the claim. Russia denies targeting civilians.

CIVILIANS * Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said seven humanitarian corridors would open on Sunday to enable civilians to leave frontline areas. * At least 902 civilians have been killed and 1,459 injured in Ukraine as of midnight on March 19, the U.N. human rights office (OHCHR) said. * Ten million people have been displaced by the fighting, including nearly 3.4 million who have fled the country as refugees, the U.N. refugee agency said. * With more than half of refugees coming to Poland, Krakow Main train station has become an artery for thousands as they make their way to accommodation around the country or to travel onwards to the rest of Europe. DIPLOMACY * Turkey's foreign minister said Russia and Ukraine were nearing agreement on "critical" issues and he was hopeful for a ceasefire if the two sides did not backtrack from progress achieved so far. ECONOMY, MARKETS * Russia's central bank has allowed a limited number of additional financial market operations over the next two weeks, as it tentatively eases restrictions linked to the Ukraine conflict.

COMING UP * Zelenskiy addresses the Israeli parliament via video link at 1600 GMT. The speech will be shown in the parliament building in Jerusalem but as the legislature is in recess, lawmakers will be able to tune in from any location. The speech will also be projected on a giant screen in Tel Aviv's Habima Theater Square. QUOTES * "The violent aggression against Ukraine is unfortunately not slowing down," Pope Francis said. "It is a senseless massacre where every day slaughters and atrocities are being repeated." * "Kyiv calling to the whole world ...Come out of neutrality, you boys and girls," some of the lyrics from Ukrainian punk band Beton's reworking of the Clash's famous "London Calling". (Compiled by Frances Kerry)

