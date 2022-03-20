Left Menu

TN based exporter arrested for attempting to export antique bronze idol

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 20-03-2022 19:20 IST | Created: 20-03-2022 19:20 IST
A Tamil Nadu based exporter, who attempted to export an antique bronze idol of lord Vishnu that is said to be more than hundred years old, to Malaysia, has been arrested and remanded to judicial custody, customs and air cargo officials said on Sunday.

Based on specific intelligence, the officers of Customs Intelligence Unit (CIU), Bengaluru Airport and Air Cargo Commissionerate, intercepted a shipment in the International Courier Terminal that was attempted to be exported to Malaysia by a Tamil Nadu based exporter, an official release said.

Noting that the goods were declared as a new bronze antique finish idol in the export documents, it said, the said idol was examined and certified by the authorized nominee of the Director General, Archaeological Survey of India and assisted by a committee of experts, as an ''antique'', as per Section 24 of the Antiquities and Art Treasures Act, 1972.

The exporter was arrested and remanded to judicial custody, and further investigation is in progress.

