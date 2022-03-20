Left Menu

Top leader of banned outfit arrested in Jharkhand

The zonal commander of the Maoist organisation was identified as Bhikhan Ganjhu alias Deepak Ganjhu alias Netaji, while his associate was identified as Rahul Kumar Munda.Forty-year-old Ganjhu was wanted in 26 cases, including murder, registered under different police stations of Chatra and Ranchi, the police officer said.

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 20-03-2022 19:41 IST | Created: 20-03-2022 19:41 IST
Top leader of banned outfit arrested in Jharkhand
  • Country:
  • India

A self-styled zonal commander of banned outfit, Tritiya Sammelan Prastuti Committee (TSPC), carrying a reward of Rs 10 lakh on his head, was arrested along with one of his associates from here, a police officer said on Sunday. The ‘zonal commander’ of the Maoist organisation was identified as Bhikhan Ganjhu alias Deepak Ganjhu alias Netaji, while his associate was identified as Rahul Kumar Munda.

Forty-year-old Ganjhu was wanted in 26 cases, including murder, registered under different police stations of Chatra and Ranchi, the police officer said. Ranchi senior superintendent of police (SSP) Surendra Kumar Jha told reporters “Ganjhu was active in Khalari, McCluskieganj, Piparwar, and Tandwa. It was challenging to arrest him due to several reasons. However, the police made continuous efforts to nab the extremist and finally he was arrested.” The SSP said that based on a tip-off on March 17 evening, a 23-member quick response team (QRT) was set up. The team conducted a raid at Delatoli under Sadar police station and arrested Ganjhu and Munda. According to a statement issued by the police, Rs 12.32 lakh in cash, seven mobiles, two routers, TSPC’s central sub-zonal committee’s letterhead, one laptop, five debit cards, a passbook, a cheque book, and a two-wheeler were recovered from them.

The Jharkhand police along with central armed forces have been carrying out an operation against Maoists in Lohardaga and neighbouring districts since February 8.

Till now, nine Maoists have been arrested, while one has been killed. Five top Maoists carrying rewards ranging from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 25 lakh have also surrendered before the security forces.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Will Cryptocurrency Rule the World Economy in Near Future?

Will Cryptocurrency Rule the World Economy in Near Future?

 Global
2
Dabholkar murder case: Eye-witness identifies two shooters

Dabholkar murder case: Eye-witness identifies two shooters

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Wuhan aims to become China's 'valley of satellites' in space initiative; Russia to work on solo Mars mission after Europe freezes joint project - Interfax and more

Science News Roundup: Wuhan aims to become China's 'valley of satellites' in...

 Global
4
NASA's Spitzer spots giant debris cloud from clashing asteroid-sized bodies

NASA's Spitzer spots giant debris cloud from clashing asteroid-sized bodies

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022