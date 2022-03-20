Left Menu

Fighting ongoing inside Ukrainian port city of Mariupol, regional governor says

Reuters | Lviv | Updated: 20-03-2022 19:51 IST | Created: 20-03-2022 19:51 IST
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Fighting between Ukrainian and Russian forces is going on inside the eastern Ukrainian port city of Mariupol, regional governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said in a televised interview on Sunday.

Many of Mariupol's 400,000 residents have been trapped for more than two weeks as Russia seeks to take control of the city, which would help secure a land corridor to the Crimea peninsula that Moscow annexed from Ukraine in 2014.

