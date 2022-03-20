Left Menu

Man held for raping 8-year-old girl in Nagpur

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 20-03-2022 20:05 IST | Created: 20-03-2022 20:05 IST
A 42-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping a mentally unwell 8-year-old girl in Imambada area of Nagpur on Sunday, police said.

An official said Suraj Lokhande, who runs a juice stall in the locality, abducted the girl in the afternoon and raped her in his home.

She narrated her ordeal to her elder sister after which a complaint was filed, the Imambada police station official added.

''The man was arrested under IPC and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act provisions. The girl is undergoing treatment at Government Medical College and Hospital here,'' he said.

