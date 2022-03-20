Depressed over wife leaving home, Nagpur man kills self

A 37-year-old man allegedly committed suicide after his wife left their home in Nandanvan area of Nagpur, police said on Sunday.

The man, who hanged himself late Saturday night, was depressed and used to drink after his wife left for her parents' home last week, an official said.

The couple used to fight often, he said, adding that a probe into the incident is underway.

