Left Menu

Punjab: SIT probing drugs charges against Majithia reconstituted

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 20-03-2022 20:19 IST | Created: 20-03-2022 20:19 IST
Punjab: SIT probing drugs charges against Majithia reconstituted
  • Country:
  • India

The Bhagwant Mann-led government in Punjab has reconstituted a special investigation team, probing the drugs case in which Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia had been booked.

A minister in the SAD-BJP government, Majithia was booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act on December 20 last year.

The new SIT has been constituted under the supervision of Inspector General of Police (Crime) Gursharan Singh Sandhu, according to an order.

The other members of the SIT are Assistant Inspector Generals (AIGs) Rahul S and Ranjit Singh Dhillon, Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs) Raghbir Singh and Amarpreet Singh, it said.

Earlier, the SIT formed by the Charanjit Singh-led government was headed by AIG Balraj Singh.

Majithia, 46, was booked under the NDPS Act on the basis of a 2018 probe report by Additional Director General of Police Harpreet Singh Sidhu, into a drug racket in the state.

The 49-page FIR was registered by the state Crime Branch at its Mohali police station last year.

Majithia is the brother-in-law of SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal and brother of former Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Will Cryptocurrency Rule the World Economy in Near Future?

Will Cryptocurrency Rule the World Economy in Near Future?

 Global
2
Dabholkar murder case: Eye-witness identifies two shooters

Dabholkar murder case: Eye-witness identifies two shooters

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Wuhan aims to become China's 'valley of satellites' in space initiative; Russia to work on solo Mars mission after Europe freezes joint project - Interfax and more

Science News Roundup: Wuhan aims to become China's 'valley of satellites' in...

 Global
4
NASA's Spitzer spots giant debris cloud from clashing asteroid-sized bodies

NASA's Spitzer spots giant debris cloud from clashing asteroid-sized bodies

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022