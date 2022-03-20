Left Menu

Makeshift gallery of school football ground collapses in Kerala, 225 injured

PTI | Malappuram | Updated: 20-03-2022 20:20 IST | Created: 20-03-2022 20:20 IST
A makeshift gallery at a school football ground near Wandoor in this district, collapsed, injuring 225 people, police said on Sunday. However, no injuries were life threatening, they said.

The incident occurred at Poongodu, a soccer crazy village near Wandoor and Kalikavu, just minutes before a sevens football match was about to commence on Saturday night.

A probe has been launched into the incident and a case has been registered under sections 337 (causing hurt), 338 (causing grievous hurt) and 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) of the IPC against the organisers of the match held at the football ground of a local school.

These offences carry jail terms ranging from a minimum of six months for causing hurt to a maximum of 7 year for attempt to commit culpable homicide.

The game, attended by around 3,500 people, was organised by local football clubs of the area to collect funds for charity.

Of the 225 people injured, 5 suffered leg fractures and one had a minor spinal injury, they added.

Most of the injured were discharged from the hospital after being administered first aid.

