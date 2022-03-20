IAF apprehends man for attempting to enter Hindon airbase in unauthorised manner
Indian Air Force officials on Sunday apprehended one person for attempting to get inside the Hindon airbase near Delhi in an unauthorised manner.
ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-03-2022 20:47 IST | Created: 20-03-2022 20:47 IST
- Country:
- India
Indian Air Force officials on Sunday apprehended one person for attempting to get inside the Hindon airbase near Delhi in an unauthorised manner.
After initial interrogation, the accused has been handed over to local police for further action, informed an IAF official today.
Further investigation is underway. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement