Left Menu

IAF apprehends man for attempting to enter Hindon airbase in unauthorised manner

Indian Air Force officials on Sunday apprehended one person for attempting to get inside the Hindon airbase near Delhi in an unauthorised manner.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-03-2022 20:47 IST | Created: 20-03-2022 20:47 IST
IAF apprehends man for attempting to enter Hindon airbase in unauthorised manner
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Indian Air Force officials on Sunday apprehended one person for attempting to get inside the Hindon airbase near Delhi in an unauthorised manner.

After initial interrogation, the accused has been handed over to local police for further action, informed an IAF official today.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Will Cryptocurrency Rule the World Economy in Near Future?

Will Cryptocurrency Rule the World Economy in Near Future?

 Global
2
Dabholkar murder case: Eye-witness identifies two shooters

Dabholkar murder case: Eye-witness identifies two shooters

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Wuhan aims to become China's 'valley of satellites' in space initiative; Russia to work on solo Mars mission after Europe freezes joint project - Interfax and more

Science News Roundup: Wuhan aims to become China's 'valley of satellites' in...

 Global
4
NASA's Spitzer spots giant debris cloud from clashing asteroid-sized bodies

NASA's Spitzer spots giant debris cloud from clashing asteroid-sized bodies

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022