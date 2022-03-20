Left Menu

Sarpanch, father, 2 brothers arrested over killing of man in Rajasthan

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 20-03-2022 21:03 IST | Created: 20-03-2022 21:03 IST
A sarpanch was arrested, along with his father and two brothers, for allegedly running over and killing a man in Pratapgarh district in Rajasthan, police said on Sunday.

Sarpanch Radheshyam Meena and his family members allegedly beat up Bhura Lal, a resident of Dhavata, on March 18 night when he was sitting in a house. Later, Radhey Shyam returned with his vehicle and allegedly ran over Bhura Lal and four others and fled, according to a complaint filed with the police.

All five were taken to hospital, where Bura Lal died.

Superintendent of Police of Pratapgarh Amrita Duhan said Bhura Lal's brother filed the complaint with the police on March 19.

The police constituted a special team and arrested Radheshyam Meena (29), his father Nathu Lal (65) and brothers Shankar Lal (30) and Birbal Meena (33).

They were interrogated by the police and a search was underway for the remaining accused, the police officer said.

The motive behind the attack was not known.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

