Two more family members of fraud builder held: Police

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 20-03-2022 21:21 IST | Created: 20-03-2022 21:21 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Two more members of a realtor’s family were arrested in an alleged fraud and cheating case worth Rs 100 crore through repeated sales of same flats to different buyers, police said on Sunday.

Police identified the arrested accused as elder son Akshya Jain and nephew Prateek Jain of builder Raj Kumar Jain who was arrested earlier along with his wife Indu, younger son Naman, daughter Anusha and nephew Rishabh, besides two other relatives for their alleged role in the cheating case.

With the two new arrests, the total number of people held in the case till now has gone up to nine, Nand Gram police station’s SHO Amit Kakran said.

Kakran said Jain along with his family members had set up multiple real estate firms, some of them being Manju J Infratech Private Limited, Red Apple Society, Idea Builders Pvt Ltd and Manju J homes India limited to cheat people.

They had also duped people by attracting investment from them in their fake firms on the promise of higher returns, the SHO said.

They had sold same flats in a Raj Nagar Extension society project, publicised earlier in the name of Red Apple Society, to multiple buyers, without the project even existing on the Ghaziabad Development Authority maps.

Police said the entire family had planned to relocate themselves to Dubai after duping people but they were arrested in the nick of time.

