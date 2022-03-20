K'taka govt to start multipurpose women's cooperative societies in every taluk

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday announced that the multipurpose women's cooperative societies with 90 per cent share capital from the state government would be started in every taluk. The chief minister was speaking at the 'Sahakara Ratna' award distribution ceremony organized by Karnataka State Cooperative Federation Limited, Karnataka State Housing Cooperative Society, and the Cooperation Department.

Speaking about the Ksheera Samridhi Bank, Bommai said, "Milk Cooperative Societies in the State have annual revenue of Rs 36,000 crore. The State government has decided to establish a Milk Producers Bank with an intention to ensure that the profit goes to milk producers." He asserted that an allocation of Rs 100 crore has been made in the budget to establish the Ksheera Samridhi Bank and orders in this regard would be issued soon.

"Yeshasvini programme has been reintroduced for the farmers. The state government is bearing Rs12,000 crore power bill of farmers' pump sets which is a result of our senior leader BS Yediyurappa's far-sighted vision for farmers' welfare. Under the Prime Minister's 'Krishi Samman Yojana' the State and Union governments are paying Rs 2800 crore annually for 45 lakh farmers in the State," he added. (AN)

