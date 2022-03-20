Woman hit by car in Gurugram, dies

A 45-year-old woman died on Sunday on Golf Course Road after being hit by a vehicle which was allegedly speeding, police said. Sandhya Hajra, who worked as a housekeeper, was crossing the road in the afternoon when a speeding car hit her, they said. She reportedly died on the spot and police was informed about the incident by the passersby.

A case has been filed against the unidentified driver and the CCTV footage of area are being scanned to identify the culprit, said police.

