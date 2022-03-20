Left Menu

CBI arrests senior GST intelligence officer for taking Rs 60 lakh bribe

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-03-2022 21:57 IST | Created: 20-03-2022 21:56 IST
The CBI has arrested a senior intelligence officer, working in the office of the Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) in Ghaziabad, for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 60 lakh, officials said on Sunday.

A businessman had complained to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) about an alleged demand of Rs 1 crore by the officer to show favour to his father in an ongoing case against him, they said.

Following the complaint, the CBI registered a case against officer Mohit Dhankar for allegedly demanding the bribe, the officials said.

''It was further alleged that the accused demanded bribe of Rs 1 crore through private persons/touts for showing official favour to the complainant's father in a case at the DGGI, Ghaziabad,'' CBI Spokesperson RC Joshi said.

He said the agency laid a trap and caught a private person, Rakesh Sharma, accepting the bribe of Rs 60 lakh as first instalment on behalf of a public servant.

Later, Dhankar was also caught, the officials said.

''Searches are being conducted today at the premises of the accused,'' Joshi said.

