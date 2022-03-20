Prohibitory orders imposed in Lakshadweep ahead of NCP protest march

Apprehending disturbance to public tranquility and rioting in the Lakshadweep islands where Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) was planning to hold a protest march on March 21, prohibitory orders were issued restricting all types of processions in the island archipelago from Sunday night onwards.

The restriction was issued in view of intelligence reports that the protest march by the Lakshadweep State Committee of the Nationalist Congress Party at Kavaratti and nine other islands may disturb the public tranquility and cause rioting there, the order issued by the District Magistrate of the Union Territory of Lakshadweep said.

The order said that actions of supporters of the march ''clearly shows that they are instigating the common people to do acts prejudicial to the public tranquility and social harmony'' The restriction will remain in effect till further orders, it said.

The protest march was planned to be held at Kavaratti and nine other islands -- Minicoy, Agatti, Andrott, Kalpeni, Amini, Kadmat, Chethlat, Kiltan and Bitra.

The order also said that one Panchayat member who is a supporter/organiser of the protest has been arrested by Lakshadweep Police for allegedly posting ''instigating words in social media which are intended to promoting enmity and hatred among the common islanders towards the Administrator and officers and employees of the UT''.

A case under sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of IPC has been registered against the Panchayat member, the order said.

While section 153A carries a maximum punishment of 3 years imprisonment, conviction under section 504 can lead to a jail term of maximum two years.

The prohibitory order further said that a MP representing the UT, who is also the main organiser of the march, has allegedly made a provocative statement and demanded the common people of Lakshadweep to showcase their power against the Administrator.

