Left Menu

Israel must live with choices on helping Ukraine, Zelenskiy tells Knesset

Drawing comparisons between the Russian offensive and the "final solution" - the plan by Nazi Germany to exterminate Jews - Zelenskiy questioned Israel's reluctance to sell the Iron Dome defence system to Ukraine. "Everybody knows that your missile defence systems are the best… and that you can definitely help our people, save the lives of Ukrainians, of Ukrainian Jews," he said.

Reuters | Lviv | Updated: 20-03-2022 22:07 IST | Created: 20-03-2022 22:07 IST
Israel must live with choices on helping Ukraine, Zelenskiy tells Knesset
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Sunday that Israel would have to live with the choices it makes on whether to help protect Ukraine against the Russian invasion, addressing the Knesset via video link. Drawing comparisons between the Russian offensive and the "final solution" - the plan by Nazi Germany to exterminate Jews - Zelenskiy questioned Israel's reluctance to sell the Iron Dome defence system to Ukraine.

"Everybody knows that your missile defence systems are the best… and that you can definitely help our people, save the lives of Ukrainians, of Ukrainian Jews," he said. "We can ask why we can’t receive weapons from you, why Israel has not imposed powerful sanctions on Russia or is not putting pressure on Russian business. Either way, the choice is yours to make, brothers and sisters, and you must then live with your answer, the people of Israel."

Russia denies targeting civilians in what it calls its "special military operation" in Ukraine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Will Cryptocurrency Rule the World Economy in Near Future?

Will Cryptocurrency Rule the World Economy in Near Future?

 Global
2
Dabholkar murder case: Eye-witness identifies two shooters

Dabholkar murder case: Eye-witness identifies two shooters

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Wuhan aims to become China's 'valley of satellites' in space initiative; Russia to work on solo Mars mission after Europe freezes joint project - Interfax and more

Science News Roundup: Wuhan aims to become China's 'valley of satellites' in...

 Global
4
NASA's Spitzer spots giant debris cloud from clashing asteroid-sized bodies

NASA's Spitzer spots giant debris cloud from clashing asteroid-sized bodies

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022