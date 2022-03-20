Left Menu

3, including delivery partner, arrested for cheating e-commerce firm

Police in Gurugram arrested three people, including a delivery partner of a firm tied up with an e-commerce company, for alleged fraud, officials said on Sunday.

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 20-03-2022 22:21 IST | Created: 20-03-2022 22:21 IST
3, including delivery partner, arrested for cheating e-commerce firm
  • Country:
  • India

Police in Gurugram arrested three people, including a delivery partner of a firm tied up with an e-commerce company, for alleged fraud, officials said on Sunday. Explaining their modus operandi, police said the accused would order expensive laptops, mostly MacBooks, and place orders to return them alleging that they were defective. However, they would remove the laptops and fill A4 sheets in the box instead, before sending them back.

Six MacBooks and Rs 14,000 were recovered from them, the police said.

As a norm, the delivery partner assigned to collect the returned product, conducts sufficient checks before accepting it from the purchaser. Virender Vij, Deputy Commissioner of Police (east), said they received a complaint from the e-commerce company alleging that one of their delivery partners, identified as Arun Kumar, was involved in the fraud. The firm checked for its orders and they found that eight orders were returned in a similar manner. All of them were collected back by Kumar and this led to suspicion against him, the officer said. Kumar is a native of Himachal Pradesh. The other two arrested persons are Jitendra alias Jitu of Rewari, Haryana and Praveen Bansal of Hisar, Haryana, the DCP said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Will Cryptocurrency Rule the World Economy in Near Future?

Will Cryptocurrency Rule the World Economy in Near Future?

 Global
2
Dabholkar murder case: Eye-witness identifies two shooters

Dabholkar murder case: Eye-witness identifies two shooters

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Wuhan aims to become China's 'valley of satellites' in space initiative; Russia to work on solo Mars mission after Europe freezes joint project - Interfax and more

Science News Roundup: Wuhan aims to become China's 'valley of satellites' in...

 Global
4
NASA's Spitzer spots giant debris cloud from clashing asteroid-sized bodies

NASA's Spitzer spots giant debris cloud from clashing asteroid-sized bodies

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022