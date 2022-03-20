Two children drown in Jharkhand's Dumka

Two children drowned in a pond in Jharkhand's Dumka district on Sunday, an official said.

Three children aged between six and eight years had gone to bathe at Jonkibandh pond near Baihradih village under Hansdiha police station area of the district, Sub-Divisional Officer, Dumka Maheshwar Mahto said.

As they started drowning, they raised an alarm, following which villagers rushed to the spot. While villagers managed to rescue Sawan Kumar 8. Two others - Ashish Kumar, 6 years and Rohit Kumar, 7 died on way to Dumka hospital from Saraiyahat primary health centre. The SDO said adequate compensation would be provided to the next of kin of the deceased in accordance with rules on behalf of the disaster management department.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)