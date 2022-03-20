Northern Army Commander visits Eastern Ladakh, reviews operational preparedness of troops

Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi on Sunday visited Demchok in Eastern Ladakh where the Indian Army has been in a standoff with the Chinese Army for around two years now, officials said.

He also visited the Kailash Observation Post there and reviewed the operational preparedness of troops in the area.

