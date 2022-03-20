Northern Army Commander visits Eastern Ladakh, reviews operational preparedness of troops

Left Menu

Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi on Sunday visited Demchok in Eastern Ladakh where the Indian Army has been in stand off position with the Chinese Army for around two years now, officials said.

ANI | Demchok (Ladakh) | Updated: 20-03-2022 22:43 IST | Created: 20-03-2022 22:43 IST
Northern Army Commander visits Eastern Ladakh (ANI/Photo). Image Credit: ANI
He also visited the Kailash Observation Post there and reviewed the operational preparedness of troops in the area.

"Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi today visited Demchok in Eastern Ladakh where the Indian Army has been in stand off position with Chinese Army for around two years now. He also visited the Kailash Observation Post there and reviewed the operational preparedness of the troops in the area," Indian Army officials said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

