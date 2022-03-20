Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-03-2022 22:55 IST | Created: 20-03-2022 22:55 IST
Jaishankar holds 'fruitful' talks with Austrian foreign minister
  • Country:
  • India

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday held talks with his Austrian counterpart Alexander Schallenberg covering a range of issues including bilateral economic ties as well as the implications of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

In a tweet, Jaishankar described the discussions as ''fruitful'' and said new bilateral economic possibilities were identified.

Schallenberg arrived in India on Saturday on a three-day visit.

''An interesting evening with Austrian FM @a_schallenberg who spent his early years in New Delhi. Appreciated his insights on India's progress in the last decade,'' Jaishankar said on Twitter.

''Held wide ranging & fruitful discussions.Reviewed our bilateral cooperation & identified new economic possibilities,'' he said.

On his part, Schallenberg said regional security issues including the situation in Indo-Pacific and the global implications of the Russian invasion of Ukraine figured in the talks.

''Thanks to my Indian counterpart @DrSJaishankar for the excellent discussion on further strengthening our bilateral relations and economic cooperation. Also spoke about regional security issues, incl. in the #IndoPacific, and the global implications of #Russia's war in #Ukraine,'' he tweeted.

Austria, a member of the European Union since 1995, is an important link for India in its relationship with Europe, especially with countries of central and Eastern Europe.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

