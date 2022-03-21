Sweden's Duplantis breaks own indoor pole vault world record
Reuters | Updated: 21-03-2022 00:48 IST | Created: 21-03-2022 00:48 IST
Sweden's Armand Duplantis broke his own men's pole vault world record on Sunday, jumping 6.20 metres at the World Indoor Championships in Belgrade.
The 22-year-old improved on his own previous record performance by one centimetre, World Athletics data shows.
