Kyiv's mayor says shelling hits residential houses, shopping centre in Podil district
Reuters | Updated: 21-03-2022 03:14 IST | Created: 21-03-2022 03:14 IST
Shelling hit residential houses and a shopping district in Kyiv's Podil district late on Sunday, mayor Vitali Klitschko said. "Several explosions in the capital's Podil district," Klitschko said on his Telegram channel.
"According to the information we have at the moment, several homes and one of the shopping centres [were hit]. Rescue teams, medics and the police are already on site." Reuters was not able to immediately verify the reports on the ground.
