UK says Russian forces still trying to circumvent Mykolaiv
Reuters | Updated: 21-03-2022 03:19 IST | Created: 21-03-2022 03:19 IST
Britain's Defence Ministry said on Sunday that Russian forces advancing from Crimea are still attempting to circumvent Mykolaiv as they look to drive west towards Odesa, adding that these forces have made little progress over the past week.
"The blockade of the Ukrainian coast is likely to exacerbate the humanitarian situation in Ukraine, preventing vital supplies reaching the Ukrainian population," the ministry said in a Twitter post.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Ukraine president says he spoke to Biden, discussed security, financial support
Biden speaks with Ukraine's Zelenskiy -White House
Ukrainian woman weds Chicago fiancé ahead of return home
Putin says Ukraine's future in doubt as cease-fires collapse
Premier League: Tuchel condemns Abramovich chants during applause for Ukraine