Ukraine says no question of surrendering city of Mariupol - media
Reuters | Updated: 21-03-2022 05:18 IST | Created: 21-03-2022 05:18 IST
There is no question of Ukraine giving up the city of Mariupol and laying down arms, Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said early on Monday.
"There can be no question of any surrender, laying down of arms," the Ukrainska Pravda news portal cited Vereshchuk as saying. "We have already informed the Russian side about this."
On Sunday, Russia demanded Ukrainian forces lay down their arms in the besieged eastern port city.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russia
- Russian
- Ukrainian
- Vereshchuk
- Pravda
- Ukraine
- Mariupol
- Iryna Vereshchuk
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Ukrainian woman weds Chicago fiancé ahead of return home
TOP WRAP 1-Ukrainian refugees near 1.5 million as Russian assault enters 11th day
Men line up to join Ukrainian army
TOP WRAP 2-Ukrainian refugees near 1.5 million as Russian assault enters 11th day
Ukrainian authorities of Mariupol announce evacuation via humanitarian corridor