Chernobyl staff rotated out for first time since site's capture -IAEA

Around half the single shift of staff who have been working non-stop at the radioactive waste facilities at Chernobyl since Russian forces seized the site last month have been relieved by other Ukrainian staff, the U.N. nuclear watchdog said on Sunday. More than three weeks ago Russian forces took control of the waste facilities near the now-defunct power plant that was the site of the world's worst nuclear accident in 1986.

Mali says no deal reached on election date with regional envoy

Mali's transitional government on Sunday said it had not yet reached an agreement with West Africa's regional bloc on when to hold elections that would restore democracy after a military takeover. The West African state was hit hard with sanctions in January after the military junta that first seized power in a 2020 coup proposed extending its rule until 2025.

As fighting rages in Mariupol, Ukraine's Zelenskiy appeals for help from Israel

Russian and Ukrainian forces fought for the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol on Sunday, where residents are trapped with little food, water and power, while Ukraine's president appealed to Israel for help in pushing back Russia's assault. In the capital, Kyiv, shellfire hit several homes and a shopping centre in the Podil district late on Sunday, killing at least one person, the city's mayor said.

Kyiv's mayor says shelling kills at least one in Podil district

Shelling hit residential houses and a shopping district in Kyiv's Podil district late on Sunday, killing at least one person, mayor Vitali Klitschko said. "According to the information we have at the moment, several homes and one of the shopping centres [were hit]," Klitschko said on his Telegram channel.

Exclusive-Biden administration rules Myanmar army committed genocide against Rohingya

The Biden administration has formally determined that violence committed against the Rohingya minority by Myanmar's military amounts to genocide and crimes against humanity, U.S. officials told Reuters, a move that advocates say should bolster efforts to hold the junta that now runs Myanmar accountable. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will announce the decision on Monday at the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington, U.S. officials said, which currently features an exhibit on the plight of the Rohingya. It comes nearly 14 months after he took office and pledged to conduct a new review of the violence.

Melenchon, running third in French election race, promises to tame capitalism

French far-left presidential candidate Jean-Luc Melenchon, who may yet challenge for a place in the April election's crucial runoff, on Sunday promised to lower the age of retirement, hike the minimum wage and freeze food and fuel prices. Melenchon, who denounces the free-market economy and instead advocates state intervention in the economy to spread wealth and guarantee what he calls a dignified life for all workers, told a campaign rally in Paris he would tax the wealthy hard.

Death toll from migrant shipwreck off Tunisia rises to 25, fears of 35 others drowned

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) said on Sunday the death toll from a migrant shipwreck off Tunisia at the weekend rose to 25, amid fears that 35 others in the same boat have drowned. It said the vessel was carrying 60 migrants, most of them from Syria and Tunisia.

Mariupol, under heavy bombardment, buries its dead by roadside

Andrei is busy burying dead neighbours in a makeshift grave by the roadside, opposite a bombed-out apartment block. Natalia wonders whether her own home is still standing, while a family frets over how long their dwindling food supplies can hold out. Sunday marks just another day of horror and confusion in Mariupol, the port city in eastern Ukraine that has seen some of the heaviest bombardment and fighting since Russia began its invasion on Feb. 24.

Armed attackers in Burkina Faso kill at least 11 government troops, say army sources

Unidentified armed attackers killed at least 11 Burkinabe soldiers and wounded eight more in Burkina Faso's Est region on Sunday, four sources in the state military told Reuters. The region is among those hit by rising insecurity as jihadist groups with links to al Qaeda and Islamic State seek to gain control over once peaceful territories in West Africa's Central Sahel region.

UK says Russian forces still trying to circumvent Mykolaiv

Britain's Defence Ministry said on Sunday that Russian forces advancing from Crimea are still attempting to circumvent Mykolaiv as they look to drive west towards Odesa, adding that these forces have made little progress over the past week. "The blockade of the Ukrainian coast is likely to exacerbate the humanitarian situation in Ukraine, preventing vital supplies reaching the Ukrainian population," the ministry said in a Twitter post.

