China's Shenzhen city says lifts COVID curbs on offices, factories - CCTV
Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 21-03-2022 10:03 IST | Created: 21-03-2022 09:56 IST
- Country:
- China
China's Shenzhen city said it would allow offices and factories to restart operations from Monday and that public transport would also resume, after residents in the city completed three rounds of COVID-19 testing, state broadcaster CCTV reported.
Government officials told a press conference that the epidemic situation in the southern Chinese manufacturing hub had been brought under control, CCTV said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- CCTV
- Chinese
- Shenzhen city
- China
Advertisement
ALSO READ
CCTV installation delay in Maha police stations: HC says contractors received 23 cr, asks them to appear in court
HC pulls up contractors for delay in installation of CCTV cameras at police stations across Maha
China approves five COVID-19 antigen kits for self-testing - CCTV
Health News Roundup: China approves five COVID-19 antigen kits for self-testing - CCTV; Hong Kong reports 32,430 COVID cases, 264 deaths and more
Health News Roundup: China approves five COVID-19 antigen kits for self-testing - CCTV; Hong Kong reports 32,430 COVID cases, 264 deaths and more