Maha: Four gas agency workers hurt in cylinder explosion

PTI | Thane | Updated: 21-03-2022 10:06 IST | Created: 21-03-2022 10:01 IST
Blast site at the Bharat gas agency office in Thane's Kalwa. (ANI/photo) Image Credit: ANI
Four employees of a gas supply agency were seriously injured when a gas cylinder kept in their residential quarters exploded at Kalwa in Thane district of Maharashtra, a civic official said on Monday. The incident occurred around Sunday midnight, said Avinash Sawant, who heads the Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC). ''The four employees sustained 80-90% burn injuries and were admitted to civic-run Shivaji Hospital at Kalwa,'' he said. The residential quarters of the employees are located adjacent to the gas agency's office in the Shiv Shakti Nagar area. Fire Brigade personnel and a team of RDMC rushed to the spot at midnight on Sunday and shifted the injured to the hospital, Sawant said. The injured persons are identified as Satyam Yadav (20), Anuraj Singh (29), Rohit Yadav (20), and Ganesh Gupta (19). The cause of the explosion is under investigation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

