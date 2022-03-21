Left Menu

Ammonia leak contaminates area in east Ukraine

PTI | Lviv | Updated: 21-03-2022 10:18 IST | Created: 21-03-2022 10:13 IST
Dmytro Zhyvytsky Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Ukraine

An ammonia leak at a chemical plant in the eastern Ukrainian city of Sumy has contaminated an area with a radius of more than 5 kilometers (3 miles), officials said early Monday.

Sumy regional governor Dmytro Zhyvytskyy didn't say what caused the leak.

The Sumykhimprom plant is on the eastern outskirts of the city, which has a population of about 263,000 and has been regularly shelled by Russian troops in recent weeks.

Authorities urged people in Sumy to breathe through gauze bandages soaked in citric acid.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

