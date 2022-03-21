2 killed, one injured in motorcycle-tractor collision in UP's Badaun

Two people were killed and another was seriously injured when their motorcycle collided with a tractor on the Sahaswan-Kachla road here, police said on Monday.

The accident happened on Sunday night near Buxar village when Rajkumar (26), a resident of Kotlangala village, along with Abhinay (12) and Nikki (18) was going to Sahaswan, they said. The injured were rushed to a community health centre where Abhinay and Rajkumar were declared dead, police said Nikki, whose condition is critical, has been referred to the district hospital, they said.

Inspector Sahaswan Kotwali, Sanjeev Shukla, said that the tractor's driver has been caught.

On the complaint of family members, a case has been registered against the tractor's driver, he added.

