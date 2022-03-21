Left Menu

Three CRPF personnel injured in Naxal firing in Chhattisgarh's Sukma

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 21-03-2022 11:42 IST | Created: 21-03-2022 11:40 IST
Three CRPF personnel injured in Naxal firing in Chhattisgarh's Sukma
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Three Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans were injured on Monday when Naxals opened fire at a newly set-up camp of the security forces in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district, a senior official said.

A group of ultras started firing around 6 am in the vicinity of the Elmagunda camp located under the Chintagufa police station limits, following which security forces stationed there retaliated, Inspector General of Police (Bastar range) Sundarraj P told PTI.

Head constable Hemant Chaudhary and constables Basappa and Lalit Bagh, belonging to CRPF's 2nd battalion, sustained injuries in the incident, he said.

The condition of the injured jawans was reported to be stable and they will be shifted to a medical centre for better treatment, the IGP added.

