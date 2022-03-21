Left Menu

Temple vandalised in Noida, cops launch probe

An idol was found damaged inside a temple in a village in Noida on Monday morning, prompting the police to launch an investigation into the matter, officials said.Deputy Commissioner of Police Central Noida Harish Chander said the local Sector 63 police station was alerted about vandalisation inside a temple in Behlolpur village.A police team along with forensic experts and a dog squad reached the site to look into the matter immediately.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 21-03-2022 12:04 IST | Created: 21-03-2022 12:01 IST
Temple vandalised in Noida, cops launch probe
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

An idol was found damaged inside a temple in a village in Noida on Monday morning, prompting the police to launch an investigation into the matter, officials said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Noida) Harish Chander said the local Sector 63 police station was alerted about vandalisation inside a temple in Behlolpur village.

"A police team along with forensic experts and a dog squad reached the site to look into the matter immediately. One idol was found in a damaged condition," he said.

"Some blood samples were also found there which prime facie look like human blood. Apparently someone who broke a glass cover within which the idol was set got hurt and his blood dropped," DCP Chander said.

The officer said the police are investigating all angles in the case and refuted rumour that a piece of meat was also strewn inside the temple compound.

He said the police have also contacted the temple priest, who had gone to his home in the night and returned only in the morning when he witnessed the vandalisation.

"Another rumour that the temple priest was held hostage at the time of the incident is incorrect," DCP Chander said.

He said the law and order situation at the village was under control.

An FIR was being registered in the case and further investigation was underway, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Juno captures breathtaking view of Jupiter with moons lo and Europa

NASA's Juno captures breathtaking view of Jupiter with moons lo and Europa

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard International Space Station; Fish waste become octopus food as farms expand amid captivity concerns and more

Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard Internation...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Russia to work on solo Mars mission after Europe freezes joint project; New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard International Space Station

Science News Roundup: Russia to work on solo Mars mission after Europe freez...

 Global
4
Russian forces bomb art school in Mariupol housing 400 refugees-city council

Russian forces bomb art school in Mariupol housing 400 refugees-city council

 Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022