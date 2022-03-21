Jaishankar speaks to Thai counterpart

Left Menu

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday held a telephonic conversation with his Thai counterpart Don Pramudwinai focusing on bilateral ties.Good to speak to DPM and FM Don Pramudwinai of Thailand. Look forward to meeting him soon in Colombo, Jaishankar tweeted.It is learnt that issues relating to bilateral ties figured in the talks.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday held a telephonic conversation with his Thai counterpart Don Pramudwinai focusing on bilateral ties.

''Good to speak to DPM and FM Don Pramudwinai of Thailand. Look forward to meeting him soon in Colombo,'' Jaishankar tweeted.

It is learnt that issues relating to bilateral ties figured in the talks. The defence and security ties between India and Thailand, especially in the maritime sector, have witnessed an upward trajectory in the last few years.

In November, Indian and Thai navies held a three-day coordinated patrol in the Andaman Sea amid growing concern over China's increasing maritime forays into the Indian Ocean region.

