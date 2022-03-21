Left Menu

Maha Assembly condoles death of ex-minister Shankarrao Kolhe

The Maharashtra Legislative Assembly on Monday mourned the death of former state minister Shankarrao Kolhe. Kolhe, 93, died in Nashik last Wednesday due to age-related ailments.He had represented Kopargaon Assembly segment in the Ahmednagar district and also served as the minister for agriculture, co-operative, revenue and transport between 1989 and 1993.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-03-2022 12:49 IST | Created: 21-03-2022 12:49 IST
Maha Assembly condoles death of ex-minister Shankarrao Kolhe
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra Legislative Assembly on Monday mourned the death of former state minister Shankarrao Kolhe. A condolence motion was passed after the members paid respect to Kolhe. Kolhe, 93, died in Nashik last Wednesday due to age-related ailments.

He had represented Kopargaon Assembly segment in the Ahmednagar district and also served as the minister for agriculture, co-operative, revenue and transport between 1989 and 1993.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Juno captures breathtaking view of Jupiter with moons lo and Europa

NASA's Juno captures breathtaking view of Jupiter with moons lo and Europa

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard International Space Station; Fish waste become octopus food as farms expand amid captivity concerns and more

Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard Internation...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Russia to work on solo Mars mission after Europe freezes joint project; New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard International Space Station

Science News Roundup: Russia to work on solo Mars mission after Europe freez...

 Global
4
Russian forces bomb art school in Mariupol housing 400 refugees-city council

Russian forces bomb art school in Mariupol housing 400 refugees-city council

 Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022