China says it will offer 10 mln yuan more of humanitarian aid to Ukraine

The Chinese Red Cross will offer an additional 10 million yuan ($1.57 million) of humanitarian assistance to Ukraine, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told reporters on Monday.

Wang's comments came at a regular briefing in Beijing and the promise of aid follows previous pledges of aid to Ukraine including one of 5 million yuan from earlier this month. ($1 = 6.3633 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)