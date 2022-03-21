China says it will offer 10 mln yuan more of humanitarian aid to Ukraine
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 21-03-2022 13:12 IST | Created: 21-03-2022 13:05 IST
- Country:
- China
The Chinese Red Cross will offer an additional 10 million yuan ($1.57 million) of humanitarian assistance to Ukraine, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told reporters on Monday.
Wang's comments came at a regular briefing in Beijing and the promise of aid follows previous pledges of aid to Ukraine including one of 5 million yuan from earlier this month. ($1 = 6.3633 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Chinese city of Qingdao reports Omicron outbreak among students
Chinese city of Qingdao reports Omicron outbreak among students
Nearly 800 Uyghurs detained by Chinese authorities in Xinjiang's Manas county
Ukrainian Red Cross in coordination with Indian World Forum providing humanitarian aid to students in Sumy
China and India should not "drain each others' energies", says Chinese foreign minister